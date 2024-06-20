BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.16) to GBX 2,520 ($32.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.31) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.07).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,233 ($28.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,958.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,369.19. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.40).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

