Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $466.94

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.94 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 452.55 ($5.75). Billington shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23), with a volume of 71,850 shares.

Billington Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.57. The company has a market capitalization of £63.19 million, a P/E ratio of 651.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Billington’s payout ratio is presently 2,531.65%.

Insider Activity

About Billington

In related news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 43,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.07), for a total value of £207,853.52 ($264,108.67). Insiders own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.