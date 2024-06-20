Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 731,869 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,020. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

