Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

