Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 295,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,470,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTDR shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

