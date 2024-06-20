BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 8,442 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 530,227 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,924,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 720,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,602. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.