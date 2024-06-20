BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 8,442 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 530,227 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,924,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 720,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,602. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
