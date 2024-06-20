BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases 1,639 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,820,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

