BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,418. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

