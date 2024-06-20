BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 179,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,195. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

