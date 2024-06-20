BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $43.54 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.