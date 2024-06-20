BMTC Group Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE GBT opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$432.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$11.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.14 million for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

