Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Fabian Fondriest purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

