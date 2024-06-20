bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.15

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $630 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

bpost NV/SA Cuts Dividend

About bpost NV/SA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

