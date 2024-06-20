Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 18,638,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

