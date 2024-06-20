Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,038.00

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,038 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($12.90), with a volume of 1433292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 969.50 ($12.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) price target for the company.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,029.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 927.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 876.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

