Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 301

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.80 ($3.66).
LGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LGEN
Insider Buying and Selling
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LGEN opened at GBX 229.90 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.29).
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.