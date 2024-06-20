Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 301

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.80 ($3.66).

LGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,088.67). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,444.45). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,088.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LGEN opened at GBX 229.90 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.29).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

