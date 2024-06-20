Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $24.25

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $73,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $52,943,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

