Brokerages Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target at $12.25

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,173,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 493,759 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

