Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $4.30

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.