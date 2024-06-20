Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of BN opened at $41.35 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

