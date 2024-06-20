Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.61

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.61 and traded as low as C$54.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 10,809 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$663.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.97 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.