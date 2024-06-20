Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 5.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $115,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,058. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.