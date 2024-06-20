Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

ENDTF stock opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.90. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

