Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.90. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
