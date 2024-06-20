Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $180.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.92.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $153.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

