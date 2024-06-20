Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 185 ($2.35). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CNE opened at GBX 184 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.65, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.03.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.