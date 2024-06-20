Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 185 ($2.35). Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.
Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
CNE opened at GBX 184 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.65, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.03.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
