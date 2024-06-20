Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. 6,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 24,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Carbon Streaming Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 4,304.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Streaming
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is a Dividend King?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.