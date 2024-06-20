Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 4.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of TC Energy worth $101,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 403,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,721,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 1,650,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,267. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

