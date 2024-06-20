Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

