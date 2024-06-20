Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $10.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $763.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

