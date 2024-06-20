Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes $24.26 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

