Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 20.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) fell 20.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €67.05 ($72.10) and last traded at €67.05 ($72.10). 1,134,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.35 ($90.70).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

