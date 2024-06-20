Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

