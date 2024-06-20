Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $252.87 million and $7.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,694,601,332 coins and its circulating supply is 12,098,716,033 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,692,737,026 with 12,096,939,238 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02160664 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,209,726.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

