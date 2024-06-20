Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading Up 3.4%

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 587,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

