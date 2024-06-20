Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $26.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

