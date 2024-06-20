CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 0.4% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

