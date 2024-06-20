Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

