Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Sells 40,084 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay sold 40,084 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.87, for a total transaction of C$1,037,065.27.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,615,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.