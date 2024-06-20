Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$9.37. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 872,273 shares trading hands.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $105,374. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

