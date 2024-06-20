Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 183814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.