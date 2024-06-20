Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.49 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 915,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,318,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

