Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.65.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.84 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

