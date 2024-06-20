Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.64. 329,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,945. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

