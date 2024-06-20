Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

CNK stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

