Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. 526,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,325. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

