Citigroup Trims Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Target Price to $9.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

