Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE YOU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 387,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.