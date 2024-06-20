Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

