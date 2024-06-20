Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 162.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. 638,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

