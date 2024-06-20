Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 280,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,929,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.